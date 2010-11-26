Mid-table NAC stun PSV

Breda twice came from behind before goals by Ali Boussaboun and Matthew Amoah, with his second of the match, wrapped up the victory despite Kees Luijckx being sent off in the 74th.

Twente Enschede can now move level on 34 points with PSV at the top if they win at NEC Nijmegen on Saturday.

PSV took the lead through Jonathan Reis after 15 minutes before Amoah set up Leonardo to equalise on the half-hour but Balazs Dzsudzsak put the visitors in front again in the 33rd.

Amoah then headed home his first goal four minutes before the interval to leave the scores level at half-time.

Boussaboun put Breda ahead five minutes into the second half and, after Luijckx was dismissed for a second booking, Amoah scored again 11 minutes from time to wrap up the points.

The win takes Breda up to 10th on 22 points from 16 matches.

Fourth-placed Ajax Amsterdam visit lowly VVV-Venlo on Sunday with captain Luis Suarez serving the first game of a seven-match ban he received after biting PSV's Otman Bakkal last week.