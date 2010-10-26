Middlesbrough bring in Mowbray
By app
LONDON - Tony Mowbray has been appointed as Gordon Strachan's successor for the second time in 14 months after Middlesbrough made him manager on Tuesday, the Championship club said on their website.
Mowbray, who replaced Strachan at Celtic last year and left in March, made more than 400 league appearances for the north-east England club who were relegated from the top flight in 2009 under Gareth Southgate.
In the 2007/08 season Mowbray guided West Bromwich Albion into the Premier League only to go straight back down to the Championship, English professional football's second tier.
