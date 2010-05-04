Miguel apologises after running down women

"I am very worried about both of them and I hope to hear news of them soon and that it's nothing serious," Miguel said on Valencia's website.

"I am sorry from the bottom of my heart, it was an incident I could not avoid," added the World Cup-bound defender. "The most important thing is that they recover well."

The women were aged 68 and 74 and Miguel knocked them down on a zebra crossing in his Bentley before crashing into another car, El Pais daily and other Spanish media reported, citing unidentified local officials.

The women had been taken to hospital for tests, the officials added.

"I want to send them a hug and also their family," Miguel said. "I hope I can contact them between today and tomorrow and find out how they are."