Mihajlovic new Fiorentina coach

Serbian Mihajlovic quit Catania last week after easily steering the modest Sicilians to safety in Serie A, saying he wanted to challenge himself at a bigger club.

"Sinisa Mihajlovic will be officially presented tomorrow," a statement from the Florence club said.

Fiorentina enjoyed a successful run to the Champions League last 16 last season but finished a disappointing mid-table in Serie A.

Fans blamed the domestic slump on their European exploits, a drugs ban for striker Adrian Mutu and tensions between Prandelli and the board.

The 41-year-old Mihajlovic was an uncompromising player for Yugoslavia and the likes of Lazio and carried his hard-nosed approach into management, clashing notably with former Inter Milan boss Jose Mourinho last season.

A former Inter assistant coach, Mihajlovic began his managerial career at Bologna in 2008 but was sacked.

Prandelli will succeed Italy coach Marcello Lippi after the June 11-July 11 World Cup in South Africa.

