Mihajlovic new Fiorentina coach
By app
MILAN - Fiorentina appointed Sinisa Mihajlovic as coach on Thursday after Cesare Prandelli agreed to manage Italy following the World Cup.
Serbian Mihajlovic quit Catania last week after easily steering the modest Sicilians to safety in Serie A, saying he wanted to challenge himself at a bigger club.
"Sinisa Mihajlovic will be officially presented tomorrow," a statement from the Florence club said.
Fiorentina enjoyed a successful run to the Champions League last 16 last season but finished a disappointing mid-table in Serie A.
Fans blamed the domestic slump on their European exploits, a drugs ban for striker Adrian Mutu and tensions between Prandelli and the board.
The 41-year-old Mihajlovic was an uncompromising player for Yugoslavia and the likes of Lazio and carried his hard-nosed approach into management, clashing notably with former Inter Milan boss Jose Mourinho last season.
A former Inter assistant coach, Mihajlovic began his managerial career at Bologna in 2008 but was sacked.
Prandelli will succeed Italy coach Marcello Lippi after the June 11-July 11 World Cup in South Africa.
