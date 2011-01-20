Milan beat Bari to reach Italian Cup quarters

Zlatan Ibrahimovic blasted in after 19 minutes through a pass from Robinho, who scored the third midway through the second half after Milan had doubled their lead through Alexander Merkel in first half stoppage-time.

The victory set up a trip next Wednesday to Sampdoria, the club Cassano left earlier this month.

The Italy forward, who had made several impressive substitute appearances, was included from the start in a surprisingly strong Milan side seeking to get back to winning ways after two straight league draws.

All the big guns have reached the last eight after the last 16 round of the generally unpopular competition was played over the past two weeks.

Palermo host Parma next Tuesday, Napoli entertain holders Inter Milan on Wednesday and Juventus welcome AS Roma on Thursday.