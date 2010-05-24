Milan make Allegri wait
By app
MILAN - Former Cagliari boss Massimiliano Allegri is in the running to be AC Milan coach but no decision has been taken, chief executive Adriano Galliani said on Monday.
Rookie Brazilian Leonardo, who clashed with club owner Silvio Berlusconi and had family problems, left as coach this month after leading Milan to third in Serie A in his one season in charge.
"Certainly Allegri is a candidate but no official decision has been made. There has to be an agreement with Berlusconi," Galliani told reporters.
Allegri, one of Italy's most promising young coaches, was surprisingly sacked by mid-table Cagliari in April after a row but still has to resolve his contract with the Sardinian club.
