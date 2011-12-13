Milan in no hurry to seal Tevez deal

The Rossoneri have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Argentine but, as of yet, no fee has been agreed with Manchester City for the striker.

Galliani claimed last week that Milan had made an offer for the 27-year-old which would see him join on loan for the remainder of the season, with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

The Citizens are unwilling to sanction a loan move for the temperamental Argentine, but Galliani is still hoping a deal can still go ahead.

"Tevez is our first choice," he toldmilannews.it.

"We know we have the player's agreement, but we hope he will not agree with other clubs.

"There is a deadline of 18:59 on January 31 to complete his transfer.”

The reigning Serie A champions are currently without the services of Antonio Cassano, following heart surgery, and Galliani is hoping to secure the signature of Tevez to help cover for the loss of the Italian.

"Everyone knows what Milan's position is and he will arrive only due to Cassano's problem," he added.



ByBen McAleer