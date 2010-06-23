Milan recruit Amelia on loan

Last season's number one Dida was released at the end of the campaign and Christian Abbiati is poised to be Milan's first choice after recovering from a serious knee injury. Amelia will be his deputy.

Storari spent the second half of last season on loan at Sampdoria and has joined Juve on a three-year deal with first- choice Gianluigi Buffon probably needing an operation on his back when he returns from the World Cup with Italy.

Juve, who last month named former Samp boss Luigi Del Neri as their new coach after finishing a disappointing seventh in the standings, are also close to signing Catania's Uruguayan forward Jorge Martinez, according to the Sicilian club.