Milan striker Pazzini out for up to six months

"AC Milan announces that today Giampaolo Pazzini has undergone surgery on his right knee. The operation, performed in Namur, Belgium, by the team of Prof. Martens, was perfectly successful," Milan said on their website.

"Recovery times are estimated at between 4 and 6 months, unless there are complications."

Pazzini scored 15 goals for Milan last season as they finished third in Serie A and qualified for the final qualifying round of the Champions League.