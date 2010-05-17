Milito extends Barcelona contract
By app
MADRID - Barcelona defender Gabriel Milito celebrated winning the La Liga title by signing a one-year contract extension which ties him until 2012, the Spanish champions said on their website on Monday.
The 29-year-old Argentine joined Barca from Real Zaragoza in 2007 but tore knee ligaments the following year.
He did not return to action until January and played an important role as defensive cover during the last few weeks of the season, being preferred to Rafael Marquez and new signing Dmytro Chygrynskiy.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.