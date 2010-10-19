Milito out of Copenhagen clash

The Argentina international will be out for around two weeks and is likely to be sidelined for the La Liga games against Real Zaragoza and Sevilla and the King's Cup match against Segunda B (third tier) club Ceuta, Barca said on their website.

Carles Puyol, Barca's first-choice centre-back along with Spain team mate Gerard Pique, missed training on Monday with a minor thigh injury while playmaker Xavi has been suffering from tendon trouble, the club added.

Copenhagen top Group D on six points from two matches, with Barca second on four ahead of Rubin Kazan on one and Panathinaikos on zero.