Milla dismissed after criticising Cameroon chief

Milla set up a committee last month to press for the axing of the football federation executive, blaming them for the country's poor performance in recent years and the eight-month suspension of national team captain Samuel Eto'o, who led a player striker over unpaid bonuses last year.

Milla, whose goal-scoring exploits helped Cameroon to reach the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals, also called federation president Iya Mohamed "a kidnapper".

The decision to sack Milla was made at a general assembly meeting of the federation, which has expressed support for long-serving president Mohamed.