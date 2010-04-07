Minyor handed ban for fan violence

The Pernik-based club, seventh in the league, were also fined 4,000 levs ($2,743), the Bulgarian Football Union's disciplinary commission said on Wednesday.

Minyor fans clashed with police and supporters of the local team, and threw seats and other objects onto the field in the closing stages of the match.

The ugly scenes continued outside the stadium in the Black Sea town of Pomorie with two policemen slightly injured when trying to restore order.

The ban will cover Minyor's games against Slavia Sofia on Friday and CSKA Sofia on April 18.

Levski Sofia, CSKA, Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Botev Plovdiv have also served stadium bans due to crowd trouble this season.

