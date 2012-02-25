Miyaichi poised to make Japan debut

The 19-year-old Miyaichi scored a fine goal in his first start for Bolton last weekend in an FA Cup tie at Millwall following his loan move from English Premier League rivals Arsenal.

"He has not been involved in the Japan Under-23 (Olympic) team so he was a good option," Zaccheroni told a news conference before Wednesday's dead rubber World Cup qualifier in Toyota.

"He has a lot of quality and has been catching the eye at Bolton. That's why he's been called up."

Zaccheroni called up 11 Europe-based players after relying solely on selections from the J.League for Friday's 3-1 win over Iceland in Japan's first match of 2012.

However, the Italian insisted he would not fly Miyaichi all the way from Europe simply to warm the bench during Wednesday's Group C match.

"Miyaichi did very well last season when he was playing in Holland [at Feyenoord on loan from Arsenal]," Zaccheroni added.

"He is showing his quality again at Bolton, so he has a good chance of playing."

Both Japan and Uzbekistan are already through to the final round of Asian 2014 World Cup qualifiers.

Europe-based strikers Tadanari Lee and Mike Havenaar have been brought back while midfielder Shinji Kagawa, an injury doubt, could be added if he is involved for Borussia Dortmund this weekend.

Group leaders Uzbekistan will be missing playmaker Server Djeparov and four other regulars through suspension.

The players were found guilty of deliberate time-wasting against North Korea to pick up their second yellow cards of the qualifying stage and serve the resulting suspension in the meaningless final game.

FIFA added a second game ban to each of the five players, who will also miss the opening match of the fourth qualifying round.