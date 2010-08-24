MK Dons oust Blackpool from League Cup

Hammered 6-0 at Arsenal on Saturday having marked their return to the top flight the week before with a 4-0 win at Wigan, Blackpool lost 4-3 to League One MK Dons after extra time.

After two Premier League defeats and with matches against Manchester United and Chelsea coming up soon, Avram Grant enjoyed his first victory in charge of West Ham.

Scott Parker scored with virtually the last kick to earn a 1-0 home win over League Two Oxford United.

Wigan, reeling after conceding 10 goals in their opening two Premier League games, overcame Hartlepool United of League One 3-0 thanks to Jordi Gomez, Victor Moses and an own goal.

There were no other top-flight casualties, with Wolverhampton Wanderers scoring late in extra-time to beat League Two Southend United 2-1.

Bolton Wanderers, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers also went through.

Holders Manchester United and the other Premier League clubs competing in European competition are automatically through to the third round.

Lewis Guy was the match-winner for MK Dons after Blackpool had battled back from 3-1 down to force extra-time.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums