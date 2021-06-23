Mkhalele: The objective is to win the COSAFA Cup

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has set his sights on winning the COSAFA Cup, which will help them with their preparations for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Mkhalele, who will be in charge of the COSAFA Cup tournament, has already named his 20-man squad for the upcoming Regional competition which will run from 7-18 July in Gqeberha in the Nelson Mandela Bay.

South Africa have been drawn in Group A alongside the likes of Botswana, ESwatini and Lesotho, who is being coached by former Under-20 coach Thabo Senong.

The South African national team will go into camp this week before travelling to Eastern Cape for final preparations and the tournament itself.

"The objective is to win the COSAFA Cup and that will help us with our preparations for World Cup Qualifiers," Mkhalele told the media.

Despite Kaizer Chiefs' participation in the Caf Champions League, Mkhalele has named Bruce Bvuma, Siyabonga Ngezana and Happy Mashiane in his squad.

“We have included players from Chiefs knowing that they will play their second leg semis against Wydad and we wish them the best of luck," he added.

"We know Chiefs might not release their players, as they will prepare for the final if they win. We will call on the players on standby to come and fill the gap if that is the case."

The Bafana assistant coach has also added a number of Under-23 players in his squad, who forms part of David Notoane's squad for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

“We communicated with coach David Notoane and agreed to take a few players from the under-23 team," Mkhalele said.

Bafana Bafana's 20-man squad for COSAFA Cup:

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma (Chiefs), Sifiso Mlungwana (Arrows)

Defenders: Rushine de Reuck (Sundowns), Denwin Farmer (Baroka), Siyabonga Ngezana (Chiefs), Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows), Keenan Phillips (SuperSport), Mashweu Mphahlele (Baroka), Sifiso Ngobeni (Celtic), Bongani Sam (Pirates)

Midfielders: Sphelele Mkhulise (Sundowns), Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Swallows), Tiklas Thutlwa (Leopards), Happy Mashiane (Chiefs), Vincent Pule (Pirates), Goodman Mosele (Baroka)

Strikers: Tshegofatso Mabasa (Pirates), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg).