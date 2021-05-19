Mkhuma aims to finish season on a high note

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Promise Mkhuma is looking forward to finishing the 2020-21 season on a 'high note' with the Brazilians still in the Caf Champions League and favourites to win the DStv Premiership title.

The 21-year-old was promoted to the Sundowns first team after a number of impressive performances during the 2018-19 season in the Multichoice Diski Challenge.

The junior international was also handed a five-year contract when his promotion to the senior team was confirmed during the 2019-20 season.

Mkhuma has has been making waves in the DStv Premiership since making his debut in the bio bubble and is slowly making his mark in the midfield position and recently featured in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals clash against Al Ahly over the weekend.

'For a youngster like me coming into the team it has been good, I always put hard work first, for me working hard is not a problem, I just need to stay focused and try to contribute to the team,' Mkhuma told his club's official website.

'I believe that we are doing well as a team. My coaches, all the technical staff and the players have been supporting us youngsters to help us do well.

'They compliment us when we do well at training and they motivate us when we play games and I think with their support and our hard work we’re fine as youngsters.

'I’ve been singing since I was with the Academy, I think that singing lifts up the team’s spirit. It’s been a great month for me and the team, we’re looking forward to doing well and finishing up our games on a high note.'