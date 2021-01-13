Mkhuma inspired by Tau’s hard work and patience

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Promise Mkhuma says Percy Tau’s patience and commitment are an inspiration to him and many other young footballers.

The 26-year-old Tau joined Brighton from Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Mamelodi Sundowns back in 2018, but was unable to represent the club due to work permit issues.

The Bafana Bafana international went on to spend the past two-and-a-half years playing in Belgium for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht, respectively.

Tau has since been recalled from a season-long loan with Belgian club Anderlecht after the end of the Brexit transition period, which allowed him to secure a work permit.

However, Tau made his belated Brighton debut off the bench in Sunday’s FA Cup penalty shootout win at Newport.

‘OK, firstly I would like to congratulate him for his hard work and being patient throughout the journey,’ Mkhuma told his club’s official website.

‘It was not an easy journey for him to be loaned out more than once. He never stopped putting effort in wherever he was loaned out to.

‘I am really happy to see him back at Brighton because it’s everyone’s dream to be where he is now, but it all comes with hard work and staying positive. It is inspiring mostly to us, the younger ones, that no matter what the circumstances, just stay positive and put in the hard work.

‘It’s a lesson that nothing in life comes easy and, lastly, I would like to wish him well and I believe he is gonna do well. Hard work pays off,’ concluded Mkhuma.