Mngqithi admits concerns about lethargic Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has admitted that his players failed to bring their normal intensity in the 1-1 draw with Black Leopards at Loftus Versfeld Stadium this past Sunday.

The Brazilians missed the chance to further extend their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership as title-rivals Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United, Golden Arrows and Swallows FC all dropped points at the weekend.

Downs failed to play with their normal intensity, which left Mngqithi a bit frustrated after he told his players not to underestimate the opposition.

'We had a lethargic performance, which got us worried from the beginning of the match,' Mngqithi told the media after the game.

'But fortunately we got a goal from Mosa [Lebusa], after that we got some good chances on breaks where I think we could have capitalised better. But, unfortunately, because we did not take those chances even at half time, we had a big fight in the change room that we seem to look like a team that won the match.

'I must say we were very concerned and the intensity of the game was not like we are used to, probably the team has too many games, one must also accept that.

'Maybe we took it for granted that it was going to be an easy game and I have always been talking throughout the week that throughout the world it is very normal for a team that is bottom of the league to get points from a team that is top of the league. So, it is important that we fight very hard not to become one of those stats.

'One feels that the team has played too far many matches in a short space of time. The level of sharpness from some of our key players was not on a level where one would have expected,' he said.

'It is always difficult to see that before the match is played. So, maybe you would say maybe we should rest them.'