Mngqithi gives update on three key players

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has revealed that they will be without the services of Themba Zwane, Kermit Erasmus and Keletso Makgalwa for their next encounter against Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Brazilians will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Celtic on Wednesday following their goalless draw against Swallows FC over the weekend.

Sundowns will have a chance to further extend their lead at the top of the DStv Premiership standings, having already clinched the league title last week.

Mngqithi revealed that his side do not have many injuries ahead of the match and will be boosted by the return of Gift Motupa, despite not have Zwane, Erasmus and Makgalwa available for the encounter.

'I think preparations have gone very well,' Mngqithi told Sundowns' media team.

'We were just unfortunate to lose Themba Zwane in the game against Swallows but [Gift] Motupa is coming back which is good for us.

'We don't have too many injuries at this stage. We only have Kermit [Erasmus] out, we have [Keletso] Makgalwa out but generally the squad is in a very good space and its promises to give us an interesting match.'

Mamelodi Sundowns will travel to the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic in their penultimate DStv Premiership clash on Wednesday with kick off set for 5pm.