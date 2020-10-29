Mngqithi: It was a clear penalty

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi felt his side should have been awarded a penalty in their goalless draw with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The Tshwane giants were unable to secure maximum points against the DStv Premiership new boys after sharing the spoils at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The draw leaves Sundowns in second place in the league standings with four points from two games, while TTM occupy 11th place with two points from their first two fixtures.

Mngqithi says he opted to bring on both Tebogo Langerman and Khuliso Mudau to create more scoring opportunities in the final third.

'We just felt that Lyle [Lakay] had run his race we wanted fresh legs because we knew that the way they were compact we had to use our width much better, because even on the right we brought on Mudau to operate with Thapelo [Morena] because we wanted to create scoring opportunities from wide channels,' he told SuperSport TV after the game.

'Because centrally they pushed everyone backwards, which made our lives a little bit difficult but I thought at the end it was supposed to be a penalty [although] in football you have to take whatever you got.'

The Sundowns mentor admits that they do not know the extend of Keletso Makgalwa's injury after he was forced off the field as a result of a challenge from Alfred Ndengane.

'But I still believe that was a clear penalty. We have not received any update [on Keletso Makgalwa] but it was a result of that challenge that was supposed to be a penalty, in my own opinion.

'I have not even looked at the video yet but from what I saw I believe that was a very clear penalty, unfortunately, players lose their careers, they get seriously damaged based on injuries like those that are not taken seriously by the match officials at times,' he added.