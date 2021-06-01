Mngqithi: We can't take Bloem Celtic for granted

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes that Bloemfontein Celtic aren't as potent as they were before but feels they can hurt you if you take them for granted.

The Brazilians are set to travel to the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium when they take on Celtic in their next DStv Premiership fixture on Wednesday afternoon.

Sundowns will be aiming to extend their lead at the summit of the table over second placed AmaZulu even further, despite already winning the league title last week.

Mngqithi admits he is expecting a tough clash against Celtic and believes his side will have to work even harder to earn all three points away from home.

'Bloemfontein Celtic has always given us a run for our money and they are a very organised team,' Mngqithi told Sundowns' media team.

'They are playing so very good football which makes our life very difficult but we do believe we have a team that is capable of breaking them down.

'We've been looking at the match profile and the payers they've played of late and they are not as potent as they were before but they can hurt you if you take them for granted.

'We have to win at all cost.'

Mamelodi Sundowns against Bloemfontein Celtic kicks off at 5pm.