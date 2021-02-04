Mngqithi: We conceded very cheap goals

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels his side conceded ‘very cheap’ goals during their five-goal thriller against Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup.

The Brazilians booked their place in the last 16 of the competition after securing a 3-2 win over Stellies in extra time at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Ashley Du Preez opened the scoring for Stellies before Peter Shalulile and Gaston Sirino made it 2-1.

However, Phathushedzo Nange found the net deep in stoppage time to send the game to extra time, where Shalulile fired home the winning goal.

Mngqithi admits that Stellenbosch always make them 'sweat', especially during their Nedbank Cup round-of-32 encounter.

‘It's one of those games we knew was going to be very difficult. We anticipated they would defend with a very low block and when they do that it demands a lot of us,’ Mngqithi told SuperSport TV after the game.

‘At times I thought we were moving the ball a little bit slow, which did not help us to find the openings quicker. We kept demanding that. Which is why we brought on players that could play between the lines and also Thapelo [Morena] to offer us more width and speed on the side.

‘To be honest, we knew it wasn't going to be an easy game. It was always going to be scrappy. But I think it was good for the viewers at home because a game with five goals is always entertaining, but if you look at the goals we conceded [they] were very cheap goals.

‘Ja, we anticipated that Du Preez would be a problem. I saw from the beginning of the match that he immediately occupied a position on one side of our central defence and I said "Here we go" because I knew they were looking for that space behind the defence.

‘Fortunately, we dealt with those situations but we came to a very silly goal. But nobody will say we were not aware that Du Preez would cause problems in behind our defence, Skelem as well. Stanley the Nigerian gives a very good account of himself behind the defence.

‘But, I must say they are a very difficult team to play. Every time we play Stellenbosch we always sweat. But I don't remember it being a five-goal game. I always remember it being one- or two-goal game.

‘I commend the hard work and the shift the boys put in. But we are still not assured enough in front of goal.’