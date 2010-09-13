Modric cleared for Bremen clash

Modric scored in the 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday but limped off before halftime. He left the ground on crutches after taking a knock to the fibula he fractured last season, an injury which kept him out for three months.

However, a statement from Tottenham on Sunday said the 25-year-old would travel with the squad for the Group A match after x-rays came back clear.

The club added on their website that the playmaker would "continue to be monitored prior to being made available for selection on Tuesday."

Spurs are playing in the European Cup for the first time since 1962 having qualified through the play-offs.

