Mokwena: I’m staying at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Rhulani Mokwena has put an end to speculation surrounding his future by pledging his loyalty to the Brazilians.

Following the departure of former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, Mokwena has been rumoured to join Mosimane in joining Al Ahly.

However, Mokwena has since dismissed rumours about his future by releasing a statement in which he stats that he is ‘extremely happy’ at Sundowns and had no intention of leaving the club.

‘I am loyal and am staying at Mamelodi Sundowns,’ Mokwena stated on social media.

‘I have received questions from the media and have also seen statements on social media stating that I will be joining Al Ahly as assistant coach.

‘I thought it necessary to state categorically that I am loyal to Mamelodi Sundowns and am staying at Mamelodi Sundowns.

‘I am extremely happy at the club. I am hounded and feel an enormous sense of pride to be back and would like to express my deep commitment and loyalty to the club, the president, the board and our supports, the yellow nation. Serving you brings me huge amount of motivation and the spirit we have within us is what brings me a sense of belonging.

‘The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Patrice Motsepe, has supported and ha salads believed in me and I am thankful for the trust and confidence that he has consistently shown in me.’