Mokwena: We came into the match expecting to win

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena was disappointed not to have walked away with all three points but will take the point from their final game in 2020.

The Brazilians were forced to share the spoils with Arrows after playing out to a 1-1 draw at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday, with both sides ending the year unbeaten in the DStv Premiership.

Sundowns will remain tp of the league standings heading into the new year with 18 points from eight games, while Arrows moved up to sixth place with 12 points, respectively.

'We come to a match with the expectation to win and that has been our motto this season, we take it one game at a time,' Mokwena told his club's official website.

'We want to win every single match and it is disappointing that we only got one point and you can see the spirits are not very good, the players are not happy with the point and that is good because we are the champions.

'We scored first and we allowed our structure to collapse and a goal was scored through transition, which should not happen. We take the point.

'We are working very hard on set plays and this was one of the schemes we worked on and it was good to see us scoring from it.'

Mokwena handed starts to Grant Magerman, who made his second appearance for the club, while Mothobi Mvala made his debut and capped it off with a goal from a set-piece.

'Mvala did his best and has a lot to offer the team, still in the adapting phase in trying to induct him to the way of Sundowns play. He comes from a different style of play. For a goal in his start that should be encouraging for him. A lot needs to be done in terms of adapting to the game model.

'Grant did his best, but not in a position that we would like to see him play going forward into the season. We want a lot of effort, we want the right mentality and that is what he showed. With more game time, and better conditions we will see a lot of Grant Margeman,' said Mokwena.