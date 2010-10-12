Moldova see off San Marino
By app
SERRAVALLE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A late penalty by Anatolie Doros helped Moldova to a 2-0 win over San Marino in their Euro 2012 qualifying Group E game on Tuesday.
Nicolae Josan found the net after 20 minutes before Doros came off the bench in the second half to secure Moldova their second win of the campaign with his 86th minute spot-kick.
Moldova put the unfancied hosts under pressure from the early stages with San Marino's goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini saving a shot from Alexandru Suvorov.
Moldova, who opened the qualifying campaign with a victory against 10-men Finland but lost to Netherlands and Hungary, visit Sweden on March 29 next year.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.