Moldova see off San Marino

Nicolae Josan found the net after 20 minutes before Doros came off the bench in the second half to secure Moldova their second win of the campaign with his 86th minute spot-kick.

Moldova put the unfancied hosts under pressure from the early stages with San Marino's goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini saving a shot from Alexandru Suvorov.

Moldova, who opened the qualifying campaign with a victory against 10-men Finland but lost to Netherlands and Hungary, visit Sweden on March 29 next year.