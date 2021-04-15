Momentum is building at Chiefs after continental success - Blom

Young Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom says his side are well prepared for their next league game against Baroka on Thursday afternoon, as Amakhosi will bring momentum into it from their historic results in the Caf Champions League.

The Glamour Boys prove their doubters wrong over this past weekend as they secured their spot in quarter-finals of the continental competition after a tight 2-2 away draw with Horoya.

Gavin Hunt’s charges will draw a lot of confidence from sealing their progression, with Blom saying they need to show the same fighting spirit against Bakgaga on Thursday.

'I feel like as a team, we are ready because we’ve been preparing very well, and we’ve been doing things right on and off the field,' Blom told the club's media department on Wednesday.

'I think the confidence is there because we’ve got good results, and the momentum is there.

'Also, the team spirit is good. I think we are ready for the game. Baroka have been a difficult team for us [in the past], and we still remember last year when they took the cup away from us [league title after drawing 1-1 in the final match]. Sundowns took the cup away from us, but in the way they did because we drew with them.

'So, we know what is coming and we are not going there to underestimate them because we know they are a hard-running team and hard working. So, we are ready for the fight and we will give our best.

'It was difficult and we know how Africa is, but we managed to come up with a good result that made us qualify for the quarter-finals, and it is a great feeling because the Champions League is not just any cup,' Blom said.

'We are representing the country in the continent, so it is a great feeling to have achieved that.'

A victory for Chiefs will move them up to eighth place on the log standings ahead of TS Galaxy and with a game in hand.