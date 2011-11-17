Monchengladbach extend Ter Stegen deal
By app
Borussia Monchengladbach have extended 19-year-old goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen's contract by one year to 2015, the club said on Thursday.
Ter Stegen was four when he joined the Bundesliga team's youth ranks and took over as first choice late last season, helping them stave off relegation.
"Marc-Andre is an outstanding talent. He has got a long career in front of him and we can be proud to have helped to form such a player," said sports director Max Eberl in a statement.
Moenchengladbach, who host Werder Bremen on Saturday, are fourth in the table.
