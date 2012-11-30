Montpellier call up rookies for Lyon clash

Jourdren has been sidelined for 10 days with a rib problem and his number two Pionnier, who has played the last two games, suffered a minor injury in training on Friday.

"Young keepers Jonathan Ligali and Baptiste Valette took their place on the coach that headed to Lyon this afternoon," the club said on their website on Friday.

The 21-year-old Ligali is likely to start the game and the 20-year-old Valette is expected to be on the bench. Both players have still to make their Ligue 1 debuts.

Montpellier are struggling in 12th place with 17 points from 14 matches.