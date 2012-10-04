Montpellier coach in trouble over incident in Schalke game
By app
Montpellier coach Rene Girard has been charged with "improper conduct" by UEFA after an incident during Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Schalke 04 in the Champions League.
Girard, who had an exchange with Schalke coach Huub Stevens and was seen at one point to make a gesture with his finger at his rival, will face a hearing on Oct. 9, UEFA said in a statement.
Montpellier have also been charged after their fans set off fireworks.
