Montpellier survive League Cup scare

Montpellier were two down after conceding first-half goals by Loic Puyo and Benjamin Gavano.

Substitute John Utaka hit back in the 68th minute and striker Olivier Giroud took the match into extra-time when he levelled eight minutes later.

Montpellier, who have won three of their first four games in Ligue 1, were joined in the last 16 by Saint-Etienne who beat Ligue 1 rivals Girondins Bordeaux 3-1.

At least two Ligue 2 teams have gone through after Sedan beat Nantes 2-0 and Le Mans upset AC Ajaccio 1-0.

RC Lens, relegated from the top flight last season, take on Evian Thonon Gaillard on Thursday.

The draw for the last 16 will be made on Tuesday and the ties will be played on October 25 and 26.