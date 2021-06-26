Mosimane: We can't talk about the final

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says it’s a big mistake for a coach to talk about a final while they still have to complete the job in the semi-final.

The South African tactician and his side hold the advantage heading into the second leg after beating Esperance 1-0 away from home last week.

Despite facing the prospect of possibly facing old foes from South Africa Kaizer Chiefs in the final Mosimane insisted it would be a huge mistake to talk about the final before actually qualifying for it.

“We will cross the bridge when we get there,” he told reportersas reported by iDiski Times.

“We can’t talk about the final. The biggest mistake for the coach is to talk about the final while they have a semi-final ahead of them.”

“The return leg, of course, with a goal advantage for us,” he added.

“But we all know the history of Al Ahly and Esperance. The history speaks a lot, but sometime history doesn’t say much.

“What’s important for us is to protect our lead. How do you protect the lead? By scoring. And how do you protect the lead? By making sure that the opponents don’t score. Those are the only two solutions you need to have tomorrow.

“In my opinion it’s going to be a very open game from the first minute because I would expect the opponent try to score and we are playing at home, so we will have to score.

“So it should be a good game to watch because it will be open.”

Al Ahly are aiming to qualify for their second successive final after winning the competition under Mosimane last season.