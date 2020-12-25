Motaung: Chiefs needs to be patient with Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has backed head coach Gavin Hunt to turnaround their campaign and return to winning trophies.

The Soweto giants extended their winless run across all competition following their goalless draw against CD Primeiro de Agosto in the Caf Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Amakhosi last saw victory when they defeat PWD Bamenda 1-0 at the Stade Omnisport de Limbé in the previous round of the Champions League on Sunday, 29 November 2020.

However, Motaung is confident that Hunt and his technical team will turn the club’s fortunes around and end their trophy drought.

‘The 2020/21 football season started with the changes by introducing the new coaching team of coach Gavin Hunt assisted by Dillon Shepard and Arthur Zwane.

‘We have not made changes to the playing personnel at the start of the season due reasons we all know.

‘However, we have roped in the new technical team which is working hard now to turnaround the fortunes of the team to return to winning trophies.

‘We started the season slow but we are working hard to turn the corner and returning to winning ways.

‘We have also made our return to continental football after qualifying for the CAF Champions League. We must exercise patience and let the coaches work on the team. We will soon bring back the smiles on our supporter’s faces.’