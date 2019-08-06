Motherwell defender Carroll given retrospective two-match ban

Motherwell full-back Jake Carroll has received a retrospective two-match ban following a challenge on Livingston’s Nicky Devlin.

Carroll caught Devlin on the knee in a sliding challenge during stoppage-time of Saturday’s goalless draw and was booked.

However, the Scottish Football Association compliance officer deemed the tackle serious foul play and Motherwell opted not to challenge the suspension.

Carroll will miss Saturday’s visit of Ladbrokes Premiership champions Celtic and a Betfred Cup tie with Hearts.