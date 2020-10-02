Motsepe: Sundowns set to make announce on head coach vacay

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motespe has revealed that the club will make an announcement on the head coach vacay following the departure of Pitso Mosimane.

The 56-year-old coach shocked the nation when confirmed his departure from Sundowns on Wednesday before being appointed as the new head coach of Egyptian giants Al Ahly on Thursday afternoon.

Mosimane then jetted off to Cairo, Egpyt where AL Ahly contracting manager Amir Tawfeq and the Administrative manager Samer Adly welcomed Mosimani at the International Cairo Airport.

The five-time Absa Premiership winner is now expected to attend his first training session on Friday as the team prepares for their clash against Al Mokawloon Al Arab SC in the Egyptian Premier League.

Meanwhile, Sundowns' president revealed that the club will make an announcement regarding the head coach and technical team vacancies in the due course of time, while wishing Mosimane well on his new journey in Egypt.

The Brazilians released the following statement on the matter:

'Mamelodi Sundowns will make announcements in due course concerning the new head coach and other changes that we are introducing. Sundowns has over the years developed and trained very good local coaches and has a strong Technical Team.

'The Club would like to thank all the Mamelodi Sundowns supporters for their continued support and passion that they showed over the years. The positivity and love of the supporters have carried the club to a record tenth title and treble-winning season; with their continued support, we will achieve even more together!

'We are embarking on an exciting new challenge, and we look forward to reaching new heights together.

'The Sky is the limit.'