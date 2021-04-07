Mount, Chilwell puts Chelsea in Champions League driving seat

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell helped Chelsea seize a 2-0 victory over FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-final first leg in Seville on Wednesday night.

The Blues dominated processing in the opening exchanges of the game but it was Porto who nearly took the lead in the 12th minute as Uribe cushioned a cross down on the edge of the box before sending a stunning first-time volley towards the far corner, but it nestled on the roof of the net.

Porto came alive as the game went on as Otavio tried the spectacular from the corner kick, but Mendy made the save only for Pepe to keep it alive, but his drive towards goal was deflected behind for another corner.

Despite Porto's dominance, it was Chelsea who took the lead in the 32nd minute when Jorginho played a lovely ball into Mason Mount, which allowed him to turn into the box before firing his effort into the far corner.

The Portuguese outfit had a number of chances to draw the game save but were unable to bypass Mendy as the game went into the break 1-0 in favour of Chelsea.

Chelsea came close to doubling their lead early in the second half but Timo Werner headed his effort just over the bar after he was picked out by Mount.

Moussa Marega should have made it 1-1 in the 50th minute but the Porto attacker failed to make the most of his chance as Mendy came off his line to make the save before Luis Díaz fired his effort just wide of the target seven minutes later.

The Blues should've made it 2-0 in the 61st minute when Werner fed the ball to Havertz for a simple tap in, but the German missed an open goal, although the flag went up for offside to save his blushes.

The visitors had another chance in the 64th minute after James whipped his free-kick into the near post as it fell for the unmarked Azpilicueta, but he somehow managed to head over the target from six yards.

Mendy came to his sides rescue five minutes later when he made a full stretched change to keep out Marega's goal bound shot at the near post.

Chelsea nearly went 2-0 up in the 85th minute but Pulisic rattled the bar with his powerful strike, but they did manage to double their lead moments later when Ben Chilwell round the keeper to slot the ball into an empty net.

The visitors continued to press forward in search of more goals in the closing stages of the game but had to settle for a two goal advantage heading into the return leg.