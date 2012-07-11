Moura paying no attention to transfer rumours

The 19-year-old looks set to leave the Brazilian outfit after refusing to sign a new deal with the club.

Moura admitted earlier this week that his father had held talks with Inter over a possible move away from his homeland.

Fresh reports now suggest that United have sent a delegation to meet with the player regarding a transfer amid talk that they are ready to spend up to £30 million on the diminutive schemer.

However, the midfielder, who is set to represent his country at this summer’s Olympic games, is refusing to get involved with any discussions about a potential switch during the transfer window.

"I know nothing concrete, just speculation and interest," Moura told Lancenet.

"I'm glad that a big European team showed interest, but I stay out of this, my agent deals with that.

"I don't want to worry about that, I just want to play football."

Sao Paulo are believed to have turned down a bid of around £19m for Moura, an offer they described as ‘ridiculous’.

"I'm not the one who sets my transfer value, the club do. I just play football," added Moura.