Mourinho: Alex will persuade Rooney to stay

The reports have prompted speculation that the England international would be a target for Mourinho's Real Madrid but the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss played down the situation.

"I don't think he will (leave). I think the big man (Ferguson) will persuade him to stay," Mourinho told reporters after Monday's Champions League news conference ahead of the visit of AC Milan.

Earlier, Real director general Jorge Valdano had poured cold water on the idea that the club might be looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window.

The club have recently been linked with Rooney and Athletic Bilbao's in-form Spanish international Fernando Llorente.

"We have two marvellous players up front (Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonzalo Higuain) and they proved they were able to score 60 goals between them last season," Valdano told Spanish television station Telemadrid.

"Mesut Ozil and Angel Di Maria will help... The question is who do we take out if Rooney comes? We have young players at the club with a lot to prove, such as Karim Benzema, and at best we are sorted out for the next 10 years."