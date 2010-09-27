Mourinho: Benzema to start against Auxerre
By app
AUXERRE - France striker Karim Benzema will start for Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League match against AJ Auxerre after a recent improvement in his game, coach Jose Mourinho said on Monday.
"He has been playing the way I want him to play, so he should play tomorrow," said Mourinho, who hit out at Benzema earlier this month for a lack of motivation.
Benzema, who joined last season from Olympique Lyon, has only started one out of five games since Mourinho took over during the close season.
Real won their first Champions League Group G game 2-0 against AJax Amsterdam while Auxerre lost 2-0 at AC Milan.
