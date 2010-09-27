Mourinho: Benzema to start against Auxerre

"He has been playing the way I want him to play, so he should play tomorrow," said Mourinho, who hit out at Benzema earlier this month for a lack of motivation.

Benzema, who joined last season from Olympique Lyon, has only started one out of five games since Mourinho took over during the close season.

Real won their first Champions League Group G game 2-0 against AJax Amsterdam while Auxerre lost 2-0 at AC Milan.

