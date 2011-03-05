Mourinho plays down knife attack

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser said on Friday the guard had sustained a cut to his back during the usual melee with fans at the city's airport. However, it was not clear how he had been injured or whether there was an aggressor present.

Mourinho said at a news conference ahead of Real's game at Racing Santander on Sunday that he knew nothing about the incident other than that the club had told him the guard "had something on his back done with something sharp".

"I don't know anything, I didn't see anything," the Portuguese said.

"I arrived, went to the hotel, played the match, returned to Madrid. For me there is no story.

"We had the normal protection the team has, which is not for aggression but for passion of fans.

"I don't know any more and I don't want to know. It doesn't interest me."