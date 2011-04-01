Mourinho: Ronaldo could miss Spurs game

The world's most expensive player, who has a leg muscle strain, was left out of the squad for Saturday's La Liga game against Sporting Gijon.

Asked at a news conference whether he would have risked Ronaldo if they had been playing leaders Barcelona this weekend, Mourinho said only that Ronaldo, striker Karim Benzema and full-back Marcelo would be available again for Real's La Liga game at Athletic Bilbao next weekend.

"They will only be able to play in Bilbao," the Portuguese said. "That's the information I have from the medical department."