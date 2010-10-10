Mourinho: Zidane should be closer to pitch
By app
PARIS - Former France great Zinedine Zidane should be closer to the pitch at Real Madrid, coach Jose Mourinho said on Sunday.
Zidane, the three-times world player of the year who retired after being sent off in the 2006 World Cup final, is a special advisor to Real president Florentino Perez.
"I would like to have him more with me and less with the president," Mourinho, who joined Real during the close season, told French TV channel TF1.
Zidane, however, has repeatedly said he does not want to become a manager.
"I don't think he wants to become a coach but I would still like to have him with me," said Portuguese Mourinho.
