Muamba making encouraging progress

Muamba collapsed during the FA Cup Quarter-Final encounter with Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane earlier this month and has spent nine straight days in hospital.

The 23-year-old's condition is still considered to be serious, but good news was released on Monday regarding his condition.

"Fabrice Muamba remains in intensive care at The London Chest Hospital where his condition is serious but stable," said a joint-statement released by Barts and The London NHS Trust and Bolton Wanderers Football Club.

"He continues to make encouraging progress in his recovery.

"Over the weekend, he has been able to sit out of bed for a short time, watch television and has begun to eat.

"However, he will need to continue to be closely monitored by the medical team at The London Chest Hospital for some time.

"His family requests that he receive no more visitors for the moment, outside of immediate family and members of Bolton Wanderers Football Club."