Mumbai midfielder suspended over dope test

Mehra's case was the first doping incident reported in the I-League, India's national football league, since in-competition checks began in January.

"The footballer appeared today with his manager and was taken to the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) where his 'B' sample was opened for testing," Sunando Dhar, the chief executive officer of the I-League, told Reuters.

"We have provisionally suspended him till the results arrive."

Mehra's 'A' sample tested positive after a test in Pune.

A NADA official said the result of the 'B' sample should arrive by Saturday.

"If it turns out to be positive, the case will be referred to our panel. The regulations are for a two-year ban but the panel will have the final say," the official said.