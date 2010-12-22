Munoz named new coach of Terek Grozny

"After negotiations with Terek vice-president Bulat Chagayev Victor Munoz was appointed the new head coach," Terek said on their website.

Munoz, 53, who played for Spain at the 1986 World Cup and was part of the team that finished runners-up at the 1984 European Championships, last coached Spanish La Liga club Getafe before being sacked in April 2009 following a run of poor results.

He replaces Anatoly Baidachny, who quit Terek after guiding them to 12th place in the Russian top flight this year.