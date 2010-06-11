Muntari may give Ghana boost
By app
JOHANNESBURG, June 11 (Reuters) - Midfielder Sulley Muntari could feature in Ghana's opening World Cup Group D match against Serbia on Sunday after recovering from a thigh injury, Ghana Football Association website said on Friday.
Muntari has trained alone on the sidelines and missed the squad's warm up games since picking up a thigh injury during a friendly against the Netherlands on June 1.
"Muntari played himself into contention for a starting place in the Ghana team against Serbia after training normally with the Black Stars squad in Rustenburg," the Ghana FA website, said.
"The midfielder has recovered from a thigh injury," it said, adding that he took part in the full training session held behind closed doors on Friday morning.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.