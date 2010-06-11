Muntari may give Ghana boost

Muntari has trained alone on the sidelines and missed the squad's warm up games since picking up a thigh injury during a friendly against the Netherlands on June 1.

"Muntari played himself into contention for a starting place in the Ghana team against Serbia after training normally with the Black Stars squad in Rustenburg," the Ghana FA website, said.

"The midfielder has recovered from a thigh injury," it said, adding that he took part in the full training session held behind closed doors on Friday morning.