Musona ends Chiefs return speculation by signing for Saudi Arabian side

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona has ended talk of a return to Naturena by signing a deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Tai FC, following his departure from Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Still a fan favourite, many linked Muson with a return to the PSL when it became clear that he would be leaving the Belgian giants.

However, all speculation was put to bed when Anderlecht announced that the 31-year-old has left the club to join newly promoted Saudi Professional League outfit Al-Tai.

"Knowledge Musona will play for Al-Tai FC next season," Anderlecht announced on their website on Monday evening.

"Musona came over from Oostende in 2019. The last year and a half he was loaned to KAS Eupen, where he played 33 games and scored 9 times. Now he moves to Al-Tai FC, which just got promoted [from] the MBS League in Saudi Arabia.

"Sporting wishes Knowledge all the best for the rest of his career. Good luck, Knowledge."

Musona scored 28 goals and provided 11 assits in 68 games with the Glamour Boys, which ensured he etched his name in the club's history books and the hearts of the fans.