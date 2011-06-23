Mutu and Donadel depart Fiorentina
By app
ROME - Romania striker Adrian Mutu has joined Serie A side Cesena while midfielder Marco Donadel has also left Fiorentina to sign for Napoli, the clubs said in statements on Thursday.
Former Chelsea striker Mutu fell out with Fiorentina bosses last season after being questioned over a bar brawl and then walking out on training when an original January move to Cesena was blocked.
He has eventually got his way and moves on a two-year contract to the north-eastern Italian club, who surprisingly stayed up last term.
Napoli, in the Champions League proper next season, have boosted their ranks by bringing in the dependable if unspectacular Donadel after a move for Udinese's Gokhan Inler slowed.
The Naples side are also interested in Genoa left-back Domenico Criscito but have said they do not want to be drawn into a bidding war with managerless admirers Inter Milan.
Fiorentina now face a spot of rebuilding but coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has said Inter have spoken to him about their vacancy, has again vowed to stay in Florence.
