M'Vila to decide future after Euro 2012

The youngster has been attracting interest from across the continent, with Arsenal and Real Madrid believed to be keeping tabs on the France international.

Arsenal are thought to have lodged a bid for M'Vila last summer, but their offer fell short of the Ligue 1 side's valuation of the player.

And the 21-year-old insisted he is focused on Euro 2012 with the national side and will put an end to the speculation upon the culmination of the tournament.

"Frankly, I can say that I've put aside my move and I can assure you that it does not bother me," he said.

"Of course, after the European Championship, I will be a bit more stressed. Therefore, I'll know my future before the holidays."

M'Vila’s exit from Rennes is all but guaranteed after head coach Frederic Antonetti admitted he is set to leave the club this summer.

"Yann M'Vila will not be a Stade Rennais player next season," he told Radio Monte Carlo.